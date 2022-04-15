Brokerages Anticipate Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) will post $34.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.12 million and the highest is $37.50 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $55.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $159.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $158.00 million to $160.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $204.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $72.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.70 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 20.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on LGND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.20.

Shares of LGND opened at $105.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $169.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total value of $93,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,462,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,811,000 after buying an additional 18,679 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,297,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 644,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,831,000 after buying an additional 51,080 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 411,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,539,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 362,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,987,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.