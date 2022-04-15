SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) & TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Head to Head Survey

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

SB Financial Group has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TowneBank has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SB Financial Group and TowneBank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SB Financial Group $72.60 million 1.86 $18.28 million $2.46 7.62 TowneBank $721.41 million 2.92 $215.38 million $2.96 9.79

TowneBank has higher revenue and earnings than SB Financial Group. SB Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TowneBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SB Financial Group and TowneBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SB Financial Group 25.17% 10.78% 1.17% TowneBank 29.85% 11.86% 1.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SB Financial Group and TowneBank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A TowneBank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

SB Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. TowneBank pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. SB Financial Group pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TowneBank pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SB Financial Group has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and TowneBank has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. TowneBank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.1% of SB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of TowneBank shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of SB Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TowneBank beats SB Financial Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SB Financial Group (Get Rating)

SB Financial Group, Inc. provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans. The company also provides automatic teller machine, personal and corporate trust, commercial leasing, bank credit card, safe deposit box rental, internet banking, private client group, and other personalized banking products and services; and various trust and financial services comprising asset management services for individuals and corporate employee benefit plans, as well as brokerage services. In addition, it sells insurance products to retail and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a network of 22 banking centers in the Ohio counties of Allen, Defiance, Franklin, Fulton, Hancock, Lucas, Paulding, Wood, and Williams; and one banking center in Allen County, Indiana. It also operated five loan production offices in Franklin and Lucas Counties, Ohio; Hamilton and Steuben Counties, Indiana; and Monroe County, Michigan. The company was formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp. and changed its name to SB Financial Group, Inc. in April 2013. SB Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

About TowneBank (Get Rating)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; and mortgage loans, as well as real estate acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, it provides other services, such as safe deposit boxes, treasury management services, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as online, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; investment and asset management services; commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options comprising alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit-sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacations rental, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company also offers life, property, casualty, and vehicle insurance services; and employee benefit programs, such as health, dental, vision, and disability insurance. It operates in Richmond, Virginia, the Greater Hampton Roads region in southeastern Virginia, northeastern North Carolina, Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, and Greenville, North Carolina. TowneBank was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, Virginia.

