American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AMS opened at $2.33 on Monday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $5.04. The company has a market cap of $14.09 million, a PE ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

About American Shared Hospital Services (Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.