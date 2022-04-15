StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:FSI opened at $3.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $4.50.
About Flexible Solutions International (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flexible Solutions International (FSI)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.