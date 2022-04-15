Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE BDR opened at $0.54 on Monday. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $7.16 million, a P/E ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58.
Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)
