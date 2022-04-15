StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

AAMC stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 million, a P/E ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08. Altisource Asset Management has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $18.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.67% of Altisource Asset Management worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

