ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 2,050 by The Goldman Sachs Group

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) received a GBX 2,050 ($26.71) price objective from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASC. Liberum Capital dropped their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($29.97) to GBX 1,700 ($22.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,850 ($50.17) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,280 ($29.71) to GBX 2,125 ($27.69) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 5,500 ($71.67) to GBX 4,100 ($53.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.16) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,694.64 ($48.14).

LON ASC opened at GBX 1,465 ($19.09) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,775.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,223.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 1,442.41 ($18.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,506 ($71.75). The firm has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67.

In other news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($28.72), for a total value of £2,919,881.24 ($3,804,901.28).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

