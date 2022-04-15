ASOS (LON:ASC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,850 ($50.17) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 162.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on ASOS from GBX 2,280 ($29.71) to GBX 2,125 ($27.69) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on ASOS from GBX 5,500 ($71.67) to GBX 4,100 ($53.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.71) price target on ASOS in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Liberum Capital cut their price target on ASOS from GBX 3,560 ($46.39) to GBX 2,300 ($29.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($93.82) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,694.64 ($48.14).

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 1,465 ($19.09) on Wednesday. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 1,442.41 ($18.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,506 ($71.75). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,775.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,223.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67.

In other ASOS news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 267,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,219 ($28.92), for a total transaction of £5,936,246.61 ($7,735,531.16).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

