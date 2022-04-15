Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the March 15th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

WTHVF opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35. Westhaven Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.66.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Westhaven Gold from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

