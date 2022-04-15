YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 125.9% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of YASKY stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.52. YASKAWA Electric has a 12-month low of $69.98 and a 12-month high of $111.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

