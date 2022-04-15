$4.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) will announce $4.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Mastercard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.80 billion and the highest is $5.02 billion. Mastercard reported sales of $4.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year sales of $22.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.43 billion to $22.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $26.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.68 billion to $26.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.53.

Shares of MA stock opened at $357.82 on Friday. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $354.12 and a 200-day moving average of $352.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Mastercard by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

