Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Down 54.1% in March

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the March 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

WTKWY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($105.43) to €98.00 ($106.52) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($105.43) to €98.00 ($106.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €105.00 ($114.13) price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolters Kluwer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.53.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $106.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.03. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $90.25 and a 52-week high of $119.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.