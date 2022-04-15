Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Short Interest Update

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $12.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yue Yuen Industrial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

