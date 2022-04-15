Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Short Interest Down 66.4% in March

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decrease of 66.4% from the March 15th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 84.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WZZAF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC raised Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a $2,900.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,850.00.

WZZAF stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.93. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $73.60.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

