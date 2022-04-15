Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Short Interest Update

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the March 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 384,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:XCRT opened at $0.05 on Friday. Xcelerate has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

About Xcelerate

Xcelerate, Inc engages in dental equipment, which develops, manufactures and markets atmospheric water generators for the dental market, home and office use. It provides dental networks for union members. The company was founded on November 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Mauldin, SC.

