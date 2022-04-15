CSW Industrials (CSWI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CSW Industrials (NASDAQ: CSWI):

4/7/2022 – CSW Industrials was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/6/2022 – CSW Industrials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

4/4/2022 – CSW Industrials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

3/31/2022 – CSW Industrials is now covered by analysts at Sidoti. They set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2022 – CSW Industrials was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/18/2022 – CSW Industrials was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/24/2022 – CSW Industrials was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/15/2022 – CSW Industrials was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of CSWI opened at $109.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.78. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.14 and a fifty-two week high of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.13 and its 200-day moving average is $122.45.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $136.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $34,345.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 12.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 986,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,923,000 after acquiring an additional 103,067 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

