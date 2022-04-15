Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Short Interest Up 117.6% in March

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 117.6% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.0 days.

WKRCF opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.78. Wacker Neuson has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $35.15.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wacker Neuson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

