The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Short Interest Update

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 231.6% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Westaim stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.95. The company has a market cap of $275.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Westaim has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.36.
