The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Short Interest Update

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 231.6% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Westaim stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.95. The company has a market cap of $275.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Westaim has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.36.

About Westaim (Get Rating)

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

