Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) Short Interest Update

Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a decline of 53.9% from the March 15th total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,818,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
WTII opened at $0.00 on Friday. Water Technologies International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.06.
About Water Technologies International (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Water Technologies International (WTII)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for Water Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Water Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.