Truist Financial Comments on 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma in a report released on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial analyst S. Devarakonda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NMTR opened at $0.54 on Thursday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.05.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 86,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $50,141.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Temperato purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.

