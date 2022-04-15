Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Short Interest Update

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS WZZZY opened at $10.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average is $14.04. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WZZZY. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 5,200 ($67.76) to GBX 4,400 ($57.34) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. AlphaValue cut Wizz Air to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 5,450 ($71.02) to GBX 5,300 ($69.06) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($64.63) to GBX 6,000 ($78.19) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,820.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

