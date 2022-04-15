Truist Financial Comments on Immunovant, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Immunovant in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial analyst R. Karnauskas expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

IMVT has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Immunovant from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average is $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $581.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $16.94.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02).

In related news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 6,381 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $37,647.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,331.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 19,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $113,439.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,296,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 140.7% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 567,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 331,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,249,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,234,000 after purchasing an additional 146,214 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,914,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 22,642 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth about $705,000. Institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

