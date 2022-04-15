Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $179.80

Equiniti Group plc (LON:EQN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 179.80 ($2.34) and traded as low as GBX 179.80 ($2.34). Equiniti Group shares last traded at GBX 179.80 ($2.34), with a volume of 102,999 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.88. The company has a market capitalization of £661.23 million and a P/E ratio of 78.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 179.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 172.47.
About Equiniti Group (LON:EQN)
