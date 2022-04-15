Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Short Interest Up 113.4% in March

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,600 shares, an increase of 113.4% from the March 15th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 498.7 days.

Shares of Vantage Towers stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.86. Vantage Towers has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $37.05.

VTWRF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vantage Towers from €33.00 ($35.87) to €32.50 ($35.33) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vantage Towers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

