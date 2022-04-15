Short Interest in Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Increases By 183.3%

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

VOPKY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Koninklijke Vopak to €37.40 ($40.65) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Koninklijke Vopak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Vopak from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Shares of Koninklijke Vopak stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. Koninklijke Vopak has a 52 week low of $28.17 and a 52 week high of $49.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.42.

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters.

