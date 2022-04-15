New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.01

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and traded as low as $2.00. New World Development shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 135 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded New World Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New World Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.0298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 6.02%.

New World Development Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NDVLY)

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

