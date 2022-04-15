On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $250.99

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 250.99 ($3.27) and traded as low as GBX 220 ($2.87). On the Beach Group shares last traded at GBX 234.50 ($3.06), with a volume of 455,984 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.17) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.26) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 406.67 ($5.30).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 250.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 276.70. The stock has a market cap of £389.01 million and a P/E ratio of -12.34.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

