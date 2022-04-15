Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.18

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.18 and traded as low as $14.67. Impala Platinum shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 191,965 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 5.62%.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, cobalt, and nickel, as well as chrome. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

