American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $41.98

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.98 and traded as low as $41.25. American Business Bank shares last traded at $41.25, with a volume of 190 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day moving average of $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.00.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.44 million for the quarter.

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

