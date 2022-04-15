Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.60

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.60 and traded as low as $27.71. Ajinomoto shares last traded at $27.73, with a volume of 60,627 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day moving average is $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of -0.14.

Get Ajinomoto alerts:

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK ConsommÃ©, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, SazÃ³n, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ajinomoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajinomoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.