Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.24

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and traded as low as $6.01. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 35,114 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EDF shares. HSBC cut Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America cut Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.96%.

In related news, EVP James E. Craige acquired 40,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $241,001.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDF. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:EDF)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

