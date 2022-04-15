Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.56

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.56 and traded as low as C$0.46. Resverlogix shares last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 8,114 shares traded.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$115.55 million and a P/E ratio of 33.21.
About Resverlogix (TSE:RVX)
Recommended Stories
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Resverlogix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resverlogix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.