Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.56

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.56 and traded as low as C$0.46. Resverlogix shares last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 8,114 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$115.55 million and a P/E ratio of 33.21.

About Resverlogix (TSE:RVX)

Resverlogix Corp. operates as a late-stage clinical biotechnology company. It is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular, end-stage renal, chronic kidney, neurodegenerative, fabry, peripheral artery, and other orphan diseases, as well as diabetes mellitus.

