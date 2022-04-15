Gresham House Strategic (LON:GHS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,403.10

Gresham House Strategic plc (LON:GHS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,403.10 ($18.28) and traded as low as GBX 1,375.10 ($17.92). Gresham House Strategic shares last traded at GBX 1,395 ($18.18), with a volume of 4,429 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,403.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,520.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92.

Gresham House Strategic (LON:GHS)

Gresham House Strategic plc specializes in PIPE, pre-IPO, growth and acquisition, recovery capital investments. The fund invests in financial services, media, information and communication technology, digital information and technology, healthcare, and life sciences. It prefers to invest in companies based in United Kingdom and Europe and can also co-invest outside Europe with local venture capital firms.

