Short Interest in Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Rises By 76.2%

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 399,900 shares, a growth of 76.2% from the March 15th total of 226,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Several analysts have commented on WFSTF shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.66.

Shares of OTCMKTS WFSTF opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. Western Forest Products has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

