Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.20

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.20 and last traded at $63.20, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.18.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

