Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.25

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.25 and last traded at $74.70, with a volume of 964353 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACHC. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after buying an additional 140,231 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 312,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,202,000 after purchasing an additional 155,658 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

