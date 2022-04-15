Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Trading Up 9.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Xebec Adsorption traded as high as C$2.43 and last traded at C$2.39. Approximately 257,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 715,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.19.

XBC has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark lowered Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Eight Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$2.75 price objective (up from C$2.40) on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$371.32 million and a P/E ratio of -15.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

