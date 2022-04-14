Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Western Union by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

WU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

