Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,114 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $993,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $2,782,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Iridium Communications by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $40.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.24. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $48.95. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -583.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $116,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $118,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

