Fifth Third Bancorp Has $535,000 Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 21.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,529,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after acquiring an additional 340,622 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,885,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 307.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,354,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 357.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,104,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,429,000 after acquiring an additional 862,760 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIW stock opened at $43.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.60. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

