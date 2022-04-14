Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in APA were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after buying an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of APA by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,919,000 after buying an additional 2,015,378 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APA opened at $43.61 on Thursday. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average of $31.16.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

A number of brokerages have commented on APA. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of APA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.66.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 40,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

