Cwm LLC Acquires New Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 469 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLM. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $366.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.69 and a 52-week high of $446.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $378.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MLM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.20.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

