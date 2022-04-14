The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 13,548.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,432 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AZEK were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 298,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 167,833 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 311,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZEK opened at $23.11 on Thursday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.04.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other AZEK news, insider Sandra Lamartine acquired 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,099.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter G. Clifford acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $393,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 32,065 shares of company stock worth $946,833 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZEK. TheStreet downgraded shares of AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens raised shares of AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.82.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

