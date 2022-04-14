Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is NewEdge Wealth LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,653 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.5% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $82,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.68.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $287.62 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.07 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.07. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

