Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 1,956 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Barclays were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,276,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,514 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,028,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after acquiring an additional 909,968 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,224,000 after acquiring an additional 765,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BCS downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.45) to GBX 260 ($3.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.19) to GBX 260 ($3.39) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.60.

Shares of BCS opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.45. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2174 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.19%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

