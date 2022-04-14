Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 1,465 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vale were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Vale by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vale by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vale alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.79.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $19.91 on Thursday. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $99.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.56.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.718 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

Vale Profile (Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.