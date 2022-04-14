Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a $350.00 price objective on the stock.

BNTX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut BioNTech from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $366.00 to $339.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $259.59.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $179.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.41. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $121.32 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of -0.69.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.20% and a return on equity of 142.70%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. BioNTech’s revenue was up 1501.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech will post 32.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in BioNTech by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in BioNTech by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BioNTech by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioNTech by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in BioNTech by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

