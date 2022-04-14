Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in VeriSign by 27.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 152.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.62, for a total value of $601,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total transaction of $131,046.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,976 shares of company stock worth $4,494,508 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VRSN stock opened at $215.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.92. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $198.53 and a one year high of $257.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.16.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

