Fifth Third Bancorp Has $473,000 Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Pool were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 1,420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $551.44.

Shares of POOL opened at $421.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $448.43 and its 200-day moving average is $490.56. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $366.23 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 20.03%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

