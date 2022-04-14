Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 106,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLUG. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27,250 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 1.57. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 10.58.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

